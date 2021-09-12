Combined Counties Football League results and fixtures
Results
Over 35’s Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
Midlands Celtic 2, Coolraine 2; Coolraine win 3-2 on aggregate
Over 35’s Shield Semi Finals
Willow Park 3, Stradbally Town 0
Nenagh AFC 2, Killeigh FC 4
Senior Division
Monksland Utd 3, Ballinahown 2
Mountmellick Utd 2, Mullingar Town 4
Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 2
Saturday, September 18
All games at 2.30 unless stated
Under 17 Summer Tournament Cup Final
Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Ath A; 5.30; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Midlands x 3
CCFL Over 35’s Cup Final
Portlaoise v Coolraine; 5.30; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly x 3
CCFL Over 35’s Shield Final
Killeigh FC v Willow Park; 5.30; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Midlands x 3
Division 1 Saturday
Ballymahon v Colmcille Celtic; Tara Park Ballymahon; Offaly
Ballyboro FC v Moydow FC; VEC Ballyboro; Midlands
Longford Town Cruisers v UCL Harps; The Mall Longford; Offaly
Tarmonbarry FC v Longford Rovers; Michael Neary Park Longford; Midlands
Idle; Gaels Utd
Sunday September 19
All games at 11.00 unless stated
LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Kilmore Celtic v Killeigh ; 7.30; Oscar Traynor Development Centre, Friday 17th September
Ballinahown A v Clontarf FC; 12.00; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands
Mountmellick Utd A v Athy Town; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly
Tullamore Town v Ajax Athletic; 2.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly
Finglas Utd v Willow Park A; Larney Park Finglas
Mullingar Town v Newbridge Hotspurs; 12.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands x 3
Dublin Airport v Birr Town; ALSAA, Dublin Airport
Towerhill Rovers v Hardwicke FC; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Fortbarrington v Mullingar Athletic; Etax Sports, Athy; OFF
Beechwood FC v Stradbally Town A; 8.00; Benildus College Friday 17th September
Clara Town A v Darndale FC; 2.00; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands
Senior Division
Idle Monksland Utd
Division 1
Banagher Utd v Clonaslee Utd; Middle Road, Banagher; Midlands
Coolraine v Willow Park B; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Gallen Utd A v Inny FC; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Offaly
Idle; Rosenallis, Mullingar Athletic
Division 2
BBC Utd v Melville FC; Cadamstown, Broadford; Offaly
Temple Villa v Abbeyleix Athletic; TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple; Midlands
Idle;Highfield Utd, Walsh Island Shamrocks
Division 3
St. Carthages Athletic v Raharney Utd A, Leabeg, Leanore, Boora; Midlands
East Galway Utd v CRFC; St. Patricks, Attikkee, Kiltormer; Offaly
Birr Town B v Gallen Utd B; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Idle Ballinahown B
Division 3A
Stradbally Town B v Cloneygowan Celtic; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly
Rosenallis B v Midlands Celtic; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Maryborough FC v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Idle Portlaoise Rovers, St. Aengus
Division 3B
Raharney Utd B v Coolraine B; Higginstown, Raharney; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic B v Daingean FC; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Mullingar Celtic v Clara Town B; Raithin Community Pitch, Raithin, Mullingar; Midlands
Monte Celtic v Kinnegad Juniors; 8.00; Moate Business College, Friday 17th September; Offaly
Women’s Division A
Mullingar Athletic v Killeigh Ladies A; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Mountmellick Utd A v Willow Park; 2.00; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly
Portlaoise v Shiven Rovers; 2.00; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise; Offaly
Women’s Division B
Bealnamulla v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Bealnamulla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Killeigh B v Clara Town; 2.00; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town; 2,00; Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad; Midlands
