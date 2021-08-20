More misery for rock bottom Longford Town in the demoralising defeat against Waterford

Longford Town crashed to a very disappointing defeat against Waterford at a wet and windy RSC on Friday night in the battle at the bottom end of the Premier Division and are now 16 points off the relegation play-off spot in the scrap for survival in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

Waterford . . . 4 Longford Town . . . 1

It was a third win in three meetings for Waterford against Longford this season and with just 11 games remaining in the league campaign, things are looking very bleak indeed for Daire Doyle’s side who are seemingly destined for an immediate return to the First Division.

Despite falling behind to a first half goal from Cian Kavanagh, Longford were level on 47 minutes when Dean Williams found the back of the net but couldn’t muster up anything after that to trouble Waterford keeper Brian Murphy.

Waterford’s response to the Town equaliser was excellent and when they grabbed their second goal the momentum was with them.

Just two minutes had gone in the second half when the Town scored the equaliser. Dylan Grimes with the pass to Paddy Kirk, he cut inside and played the ball through to Dean Williams who shot past Murphy.

On 51 minutes Waterford were awarded a penalty after Aaron O’Driscoll fouled Cian Kavanagh in the box. Kavanagh’s spot-kick was saved by Steacy but the loose ball fell to John Martin and he shot home.

With the Town chasing the game, Waterford broke to score a third goal on 71 minutes. A clearance out of defence was headed into the path of Kavanagh by a Town player and he raced through before calmly slotting the ball past Steacy.

Things got worse for Longford on 83 minutes when Waterford got a fourth goal. Substitute Isaac Tshipamba did well to win possession and cut the ball back for Martin to fire home from close range.

A miserable night for the Town who take a break from the league next weekend as they face UCD away in the second round of the FAI Cup.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy; Cameron Evans, Kyle Ferguson, Darragh Power, Jack Stafford, Shane Griffin; Eddie Nolan, Niall O’Keeffe; John Martin, Cian Kavanagh, Phoenix Patterson.

Subs:- Prince Mutswunguma for Griffin (58 mins); Isaac Tshipamba for Kavanagh (81 mins); George Forrest for Nolan and Jamal Dupree for Martin (86 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Aaron McNally, Aaron O’Driscoll, Mick McDonnell, Paddy Kirk; Rob Manley, Darragh Nugent, Dean Zambra, Dylan Grimes; Matthew O’Brien; Dean Williams.

Subs:- Karl Chambers for McNally and Aodh Dervin for Zambra (half-time); Conor Davis for O’Brien (54 mins).

Referee: David Dunne.