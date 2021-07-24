Longford Town beat Bangor GG to cross the first hurdle in the FAI Cup

Longford Town advanced to the second round of the FAI Cup when they proved too strong for a battling Bangor GG side at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.

Longford Town . . . 5 Bangor GG . . . 0

The Town took the lead in the 17th minute but had to wait until the 65th minute before they scored a killer second and then added three more goals. Despite their best efforts, non-league Bangor created nothing to really trouble Longford keeper Lee Steacy.

Darragh Nugent had the first chance but he blasted the ball over the bar in the fifth minute. Bangor keeper Thomas Murphy was called into making a great double save in the 10th minute; Karl Chambers with the cross into Conor Davis who was denied by Murphy and the netminder then saved from Dean Williams before he easily gathered Rob Manley’s effort.

Longford broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Chambers fed the ball through to Dean Williams and he found the back of the net with a neat finish. Bangor had a chance in the 22nd minute but Lee Steacy did well to catch Darren Goode’s cross.

Aodh Dervin’s stunning free-kick hit the crossbar in the 30th minute and while the visitors enjoyed more of the ball in the closing stages of the first half they couldn’t engineer a clear-cut chance.

In the 47th minute Derek Prendergast had a header but it was caught by Steacy while the Town had a great chance to double their advantage in the 59th minute but Aaron McNally hooked his shot over the bar.

Dublin outfit Bangor/Greenhills/Greenpark (who play in the Leinster Senior League) kept pressing and in the 62nd minute a cross from Aaron McQuirk had to be deflected out for a corner by the resolute defender Aaron O’Driscoll.

The Town needed a second goal and it came in the 65th minute; Mark McCarthy took down Rob Manley in the box and up stepped Dylan Grimes to slot the penalty past the opposing keeper.

Longford got a third in the 70th minute when Darragh Nugent hit a stunning strike with the outside of his boot into the net from about 25 yards out. Substitute Callum Warfield, who was out for a number of months through injury, got the fourth goal in the 89th minute, heading home a Shane Elworthy cross.

Aaron O’Driscoll got the fifth goal when he connected with a Matthew O’Brien corner in stoppage time.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Karl Chambers; Aodh Dervin, Darragh Nugent; Rob Manley, Conor Davis, Dylan Grimes; Dean Williams.

Subs:- Aaron McNally for Davis (56 mins); Aaron Robinson for Dervin (68 mins); Aaron Dobbs for Manley and Matthew O’Brien for Grimes (74 mins); Callum Warfield for Williams (75 mins).

BANGOR GG: Thomas Murphy; Evan Farrell, Derek Prendergast, Cian Fadden, Mark McCarthy; Adam Maher, Kevin Coffey, Alex O’Callaghan, Jordan Andre; Darren Goode, David O’Sullivan.

Subs:- Aaron McQuirk for Goode (28 mins); Cian Byrne for McCarthy (71 mins); Daniel Mullen for Fadden, Eoin McCurtin for O’Callaghan and Philip Halligan for Coffey (79 mins).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin)