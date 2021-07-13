Longford Town drawn away to non-league Bangor GG (Dublin) in the FAI Cup

Longford Town FC manager Daire Doyle Photo: Syl Healy
Longford Town have been drawn away to non-league Bangor GG in the first round of the FAI Cup.
The Dublin club, who amalgamated with Greenhills/Greenpark in 2019, play in the Leinster Senior League and were winners of the title twice as Bangor Celtic in the 2004/05 and 2008/09 seasons.
Longford Town, then managed by Neale Fenn, beat Bangor Celtic 1-0 in the second round of the 2017 FAI Cup at the Iveagh grounds with substitute Don Cowan scoring the winner in the 71st minute.
The 2021 draw, which was completed on RTE2fm by Paul Corry on Tuesday evening, will also see Airtricity League newcomers Treaty United (Limerick) face the FAI Cup holders Dundalk in their first match in the competition.
First Division side Cork City will travel to Premier Division outfit Sligo Rovers while Galway United will travel to Tallaght Stadium to face Shamrock Rovers.
The draw will also see a number of non-league clubs progress to the second round of the competition with St. Mochtas' set to host Crumlin United, one of four all non-league ties in the first round.
Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place over the week ending Sunday, July 25.
FAI Cup - First Round Draw
Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps
Wexford v Cabinteely
Drogheda United v Derry City
Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers
UCD AFC v Shelbourne
Crumlin United v St. Mochtas'
Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic
St. Kevins' Boys v Kilnamanagh
Sligo Rovers v Cork City
College Corinthians v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Waterford
Treaty United v Dundalk
Shamrock Rovers v Galway United
Maynooth University Town v Malahide United
St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers
Bangor GG v Longford Town
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.