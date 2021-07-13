Longford Town drawn away to non-league Bangor GG (Dublin) in the FAI Cup

First round tie to be played over the week ending Sunday July 25

FAI Cup

Longford Town FC manager Daire Doyle Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford Town have been drawn away to non-league Bangor GG in the first round of the FAI Cup.

The Dublin club, who amalgamated with Greenhills/Greenpark in 2019, play in the Leinster Senior League and were winners of the title twice as Bangor Celtic in the 2004/05 and 2008/09 seasons. 

Longford Town, then managed by Neale Fenn, beat Bangor Celtic 1-0 in the second round of the 2017 FAI Cup at the Iveagh grounds with substitute Don Cowan scoring the winner in the 71st minute.  

The 2021 draw, which was completed on RTE2fm by Paul Corry on Tuesday evening, will also see Airtricity League newcomers Treaty United (Limerick) face the FAI Cup holders Dundalk in their first match in the competition. 

First Division side Cork City will travel to Premier Division outfit Sligo Rovers while Galway United will travel to Tallaght Stadium to face Shamrock Rovers. 

The draw will also see a number of non-league clubs progress to the second round of the competition with St. Mochtas' set to host Crumlin United, one of four all non-league ties in the first round.

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place over the week ending Sunday, July 25.

FAI Cup - First Round Draw

Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps

Wexford v Cabinteely

Drogheda United v Derry City

Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers

UCD AFC v Shelbourne

Crumlin United v St. Mochtas'

Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic

St. Kevins' Boys v Kilnamanagh 

Sligo Rovers v Cork City 

College Corinthians v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Waterford

Treaty United v Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Malahide United

St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Bangor GG v Longford Town   

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie