Longford Town take on Dundalk at Oriel Park

At home to Waterford on Monday night next

airtricity league premier division

Longford Town fans return to Bishopsgate . . . Section O supporters pictured at the game against St Patrick's Athletic on Saturday evening last Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Donald Keogh

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Town have two very important games coming up this weekend. First up is a trip to Oriel Park on Friday to play faltering Dundalk (kick-off 7.45pm) and they are at home on Monday night next against Waterford in what must be classed as  a real relegation battle.

Last weekend there were some shock results with Finn Harps coming from behind to draw against  Shamrock Rovers. 

And Waterford are no longer bottom of the table after scoring a surprise 3-1 victory  over Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Then on Saturday night the then league leaders Sligo Rovers, who could have gone three points ahead of Shamrock Rovers,  lost to Drogheda United. 

These results, coupled with Longford's  3-1 loss against St Patrick's Athletic, means that Daire Doyle's struggling side are now  bottom of the table and in serious relegation trouble. 

Last Saturday night saw the return of supporters to Bishopsgate (200) and listening to some of them leaving the ground, many of them are not happy with the current situation and it's not even halfway through the season.

One wonders how the Town can play so well against the top team in the league, even though we didn't pick up any points against Shamrock Rovers after conceding  last gasp goals in both games. 

 When you look at the League table, Longford are bottom on seven points, having lost nine games, and second from bottom Waterford are two points better off despite losing twelve games. 

There is no doubt that the Town supporters are very uneasy at this stage and action needs to be taken if we are to survive in the Premier Division.

With new owners taking over at Waterford and the promise of bringing in some new players, the pressure is on to make changes at Bishopsgate in the battle  to avoid a quick  return to the dreaded First Division.

Longford travel to Dundalk on Friday and there is no doubt that they will be hurting  after their surprise defeat at the hands of Waterford who were good value for their 3-1 victory at Oriel Park. 

Dundalk, currently under caretaker boss Jim Magilton, seem to be in an awful mess and they look like losing club captain and midfield powerhouse, Chris Shields who seems destined to go across the border to double champions Linfield who are going full time. 

Shields sat out the defeat against Waterford due to suspension and there is no doubt he was sorely missed. 

When the starting eleven was announced on Friday night, striker David McMillan was on the team sheet but he was surprisingly replaced by other striker Ole Eric Midtskogen. Looking at the rest of the Dundalk team one would have considered them  red hot favourites to beat Waterford.  

The blues new manager Mark Bircham has been in the hot seat for only a few weeks  but he seems to have the team playing for their places and their club.  

Dundalk,  who qualified for Europe for many seasons where they gave a great account of themselves, are struggling at the moment  but will be very determined to bounce back to form with a win over Longford Town.   

When the teams clashed  at Bishopsgate back in early May, the game ended in a 2-2 draw. 

The Town were two up after only 14 minutes with goals from Dylan Grimes and Rob Manley but Dundalk hit back on 20 minutes when Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe shot past Michael Kelly.

The Town missed  a couple of good chances to put the game to bed and in the end Chris Shields scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute. I suppose the result was good in the end as Daire Doyle's squad was much understrength with four regulars missing.

Waterford come to Bishopsgate 

Longford Town take on Waterford at Bishopsgate on Monday night next (kick-off 7.45pm) and it will be a chance to gain revenge for their defeat at the RSC back at the end of April. 

On that occasion the Town lost 1-0 with the goal coming in the 9th minute when  striker Prince Mutswunguma shot past the advancing Michael Kelly in the Town goal.

This was definitely a poor  display, especially when Waterford were down to ten men for the final 30 minutes when centre half Kyle Ferguson was red carded.

Once again the inability to score came back to haunt Daire Doyle's team and Waterford were deserving winners in the end. 

New Blues boss Mark Bircham may be only weeks in the job but he seems to have instilled confidence in his team and they will be hard to beat. 

To date they have won three games out of 15 with wins over Longford, Derry City and Dundalk.  

The Town need points in the two games over the weekend and there can be no more excuses. 

By all accounts Waterford may be bringing in five or six new players in the July transfer window as they have some players in their current squad who are on loan. 

Manager Bircham is confident of beating the drop and now it's up to the Town to keep the pressure on Waterford with three very valuable points at stake  in the crunch clash on Monday next.

Most Popular

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie