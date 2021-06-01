Watch Longford Town in action as SSE Airtricity League Premier Division set to launch on LOITV

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division is set to launch on LOITV with all three divisions now available on one streaming platform.

The Premier Division will join the SSE Airtricity First Division and the SSE Airtricity Women's National League on LOITV.ie after the mid-season break, with the 2021 season set to continue on Friday, June 11.

Longford Town will be back in action against St Patrick’s Athletic at Bishopsgate on Saturday, June 12.

Supporters will be able to purchase Premier Division Pass which covers all matches from now until the end of the season, available for €79.

Passes will be available to purchase on the new platform from Friday, June 4 with the First Division Pass available for €49 whilst all Women's National League matches will remain FREE, upon subscription.

The platform will provide a valuable revenue stream to clubs with Season Pass sales set to go to the subscribers' selected club whilst pay-per-view revenue will go to the home side of the individual fixture.

The Premier Division matches will be broadcast via the clubs' own production solutions including replays and multiple camera set-ups. Some First Division and WNL clubs will also have enhanced production, with the majority set to remain with the current Pixellot system.

"This is an exciting time for the League of Ireland and Irish domestic football," said League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon.

"The league and the clubs have put a lot of hard work into the development of this platform which will now house all three divisions on the one platform. This is a huge step forward with the platform owned by the FAI and managed by our partners Sportradar.

"The platform will provide a valuable revenue stream to clubs with all of the profits going directly to them and we're already looking forward to the season continuing on Friday, June 11."

Premier Division Supporters moving from WATCHLOI to LOITV

Premier Division supporters who have a season ticket with their Clubs that includes a Streaming Pass for the 2021 Season will be contacted with a new pass for LOITV

Former WATCHLOI customers are encouraged to subscribe to loitv.ie to get access to all the remaining Premier Division fixtures this season for just €79

First Division Supporters

All existing First Division LOITV Season Pass Holders will be contacted by the end of this week with details on how they can transfer their Pass to the new LOITV platform

Women’s National League Supporters

All existing Women’s National League LOITV Subscribers will be requested to re-register