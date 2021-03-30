Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny seeking first win in friendly against Qatar

Republic of Ireland face Qatar in an international friendly in Debrecen, Hungary this Tuesday night in the final match of a three-game camp with the manager Stephen Kenny seeking his first win in charge of the senior squad.

Under the guidance of the former Longford Town boss, Ireland have suffered two defeats in the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg but will look to end the March international window on a high with victory over Qatar.

Stadium: Nagyerdei Stadion - Debrecen

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Where to Watch: RTE 2 & Sky Sports

Team News

Defenders Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens didn't travel to Hungary due to injury. The squad who have travelled are all fully fit with manager Stephen Kenny set to make changes to the team that lost against Luxembourg.

Press Conference - Stephen Kenny

"We have other options in the squad. Cyrus Christie, Ryan Manning, of course, and James McClean who is just back from injury and came on in the last two games. So we do have other options.

"We played 3-4-1-2 against Serbia and thought it worked brilliantly. I thought it was one of the best displays by an Irish team away from home in recent years and we played very well, lost a narrow game. We made one or two mistakes and got punished in the end which I was disappointed with but I thought the overall display was excellent.

"(On Luxembourg) We had the lion’s share but admittedly we shouldn’t be losing it. It’s a home game against Luxembourg and we are expected to win. We didn’t deserve to lose but we must do better."

Press Conference - Jason Knight

"The young lads coming through need to step up now. This is the international stage and you're here for a reason so it's down to us to ultimately perform and perform when we are asked to.

"It was really disappointing after the game on Saturday, a really really bad result against Luxembourg ultimately but we're looking forward to the game against Qatar tonight, and trying to put things right. There's a real energy to do that. You can sense it from around the group."

Republic of Ireland Squad - Qatar Friendly

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).