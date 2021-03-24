Explosive Longford Town are back with a bang

What a wonderful start to the new soccer season for Longford Town who are back with a bang in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for the first time since 2016.

The tremendous manner in which the inspired home side dismantled a much fancied Derry City outfit in the opening fixture on Saturday evening last brought great joy amid the demoralising coronavirus pandemic as competitive sport action returned to the locality for a sight not seen since November.

The Town rose to the occasion to score a surprise 2-0 win and are now perched proudly on the top of the table even if it is early days.

It was a pity no supporters were allowed into Bishopsgate last weekend due to the current Covid restrictions to witness a totally committed Longford team produce a high energy performance packed with pace to emerge victorious in some style.

The absence of what would have been an electric atmosphere at Bishopsgate in normal times with the backing of a big home support certainly did not hinder the fired up Town players who came out with all guns blazing to shoot down Derry.

Livewire winger Dylan Grimes, who tormented the City defence, broke the deadlock as early as the 8th minute and defender Joe Gorman pounced to score the killer second goal in the 73rd minute.

Next up in the league for Longford Town is a meeting with Bohemians at Dalymount Park this Saturday evening (kick-off 4pm) and Daire Doyle’s courageous side will be facing that fixture in a fairly confident frame of mind after defeating Derry.

Match report, reaction and preview on pages 44, 45, 46, 47 & 48 in this week’s Longford Leader, the local newspaper on sale every Wednesday

Come On De Town . . . .