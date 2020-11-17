Brilliant Longford Town FC are back in the big time

What a brilliant achievement. Longford Town FC are back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for the first time since 2016 following the wonderful 1-0 win over Shelbourne in the promotion/relegation play-off final at Richmond Park, Inchicore on Sunday last.

Striker Rob Manley scored the decisive only goal in the 54th minute and all involved with Longford Town FC can savour this famous victory in looking forward to playing Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, Bohemians, Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic, Sligo Rovers, Waterford, Finn Harps and Drogheda United in the top flight next season.

