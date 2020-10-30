Watch the FREE live stream of Longford Town v UCD in the First Division play-off semi-final

UCD AFC are delighted to announce that Saturday afternoon's SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final against Longford Town will be streamed live on their Youtube channel. Pre-match coverage with interviews and build up will start from 2.40pm with kick-off at 3pm.

Unfortunately, with Covid-19 restrictions continuing no supporters will be at the UCD Bowl for the behind closed doors game.

Longford Town or UCD will advance to meet Bray Wanderers or Galway United in the First Division play-off final the following Friday night, November 6.

The match stream will be provided by Doppler Media and joined by Jamie Moore on commentary.