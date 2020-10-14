Airtricity League: Wexford FC found in breach of fielding an ineligible player

The Football Association of Ireland Appeal Committee have found Wexford FC in breach of fielding an ineligible player in four First Division matches.

The committee found Wexford in breach of Clause 14.14 of Schedule 1 of the Participation Agreement that an ineligible player was fielded in the following matches.

I) Athlone Town v Wexford FC, 31/07/2020

2) Wexford FC v Cabinteely FC, 07/08/2020

3) Shamrock Rovers II v Wexford FC, 15/08/2020

4) Cobh Ramblers v Wexford FC, 18/08/2020

The committee finds in light of the above breaches that Wexford FC forfeits the respective matches 3-0.

That decision is a big boost for promotion contenders Cabinteely who drew at Ferrycarrig Park on August 7 and are now awarded all three points from that fixture to close the gap on Longford Town to just a single point.

The Town, currently third in the league table, confront Cobh Ramblers at Bishopsgate on Saturday night as the fierce battle for places in the First Division promotion play-offs has taken another twist.