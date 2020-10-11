Longford Town play final round fixture away to Wexford on Tuesday October 27

The SSE Airtricity League 2020 season fixture list has been revised due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks at league clubs.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season will now conclude on Sunday, November 8 whilst the SSE Airtricity League First Division season will now conclude on Tuesday, October 27 when Longford Town play Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park.

The decision to extend the 2020 season has been ratified by the National League Executive Committee with the final rounds of both divisions pushed back for competition integrity purposes, with all fixtures scheduled for the same time and date.

The two Galway United fixtures which were affected by the squad's 14-day isolation have also been rescheduled. Galway United v Drogheda United will now take place on Tuesday, October 20 and Bray Wanderers v Galway United will be played on Saturday, October 24.

The promotion/relegation play-off series has been rescheduled as well with the First Division play-off semi-finals set to take place on Saturday, October 31, the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 6 and the promotion/relegation play-off final on Saturday, November 14.

Remaining Longford Town Fixtures

Saturday October 17: v Cobh Ramblers, Bishopsgate, 7.30pm

Tuesday October 27: v Wexford, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm