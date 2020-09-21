Longford Town bounce back with excellent win over UCD

Longford Town bounced back from the bitter disappointment of defeat against the league leaders Bray Wanderers to register an excellent win over fellow promotion chasers UCD at Bishopsgate on Monday night.

Longford Town . . . 3 UCD . . . 1

The home side showed a lot of character in coming from behind to beat the students who took the lead in first half stoppage time when Evan Weir broke the deadlock.

Whatever wise words manager Daire Doyle said at the break made the desired impact as the Town produced a strong second half performance to collect all three valuable points and thus consolidate their spot in the play-off positions with five fixtures remaining in the First Division.

Goals from Shane Elworthy (54 mins), Sam Verdon (75 mins) and Ron Manley (86 mins) clinched a vital victory as Longford now look forward to the midlands derby away to Athlone on Friday night.

It was a convincing display that pleased the Town season ticket supporters who were able to attend the game against UCD in compliance with the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Dylan Hand, Joe Manley; Adoh Dervin, Dean Zambra; Sam Verdon, Dean Byrne, Adam Evans; Rob Manley.

Subs:- Aaron McCabe for Byrne (69 mins); Karl Chambers for Verdon (82 mins).

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Michael Gallagher, Harry McEvoy, Josh Collins, Luke Boore; Liam Kerrigan, Mark Dignam, Jack Keaney, Evan Weir; Yoyo Mahdy, Colm Whelan.

Subs:- Paul Doyle for Whelan (62 mins); Michael O’Keane for Kerrigan (69 mins).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).