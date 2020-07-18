Longford Town FC prepare for restart as safer return to football match operations protocol issued

The Football Association of Ireland has issued Safer Return to Football Match-Day protocols to all SSE Airtricity League clubs ahead of the return to play for the National Leagues with Longford Town back in action on Friday July 31 away to UCD.

The document has been sent to all club secretaries ahead of the resumption of the SSE Airtricity League on July 31. The Protocols cover all match day and medical operations, with guidelines around all aspects of National League fixtures, as the clubs gear up for a safer return to play.

The document also confirms that the total attendance at all games is capped at 200 including all players, staff, medical personnel, security and stadium staff, broadcasters and media. This figure is in line with current Government guidelines and remains subject to HSE advice.

The first game back at Bishopsgate on the return to football will see Longford Town in action against Bray Wanderers on the Bank Holiday Monday August 3, kick-off 7.30pm. The First Division Round 3 fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch back in March.