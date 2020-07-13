Longford Town restart season away to UCD on Friday July 31
Home to Bray Wanderers on Monday August 3
Dean Byrne pictured in action for Longford Town against Shamrock Rovers II in the opening game of the season at Bishopsgate back in February Picture: Ken Keenan
The remaining fixtures for the truncated SSE Airtricity League 2020 season were released on Monday evening with Longford Town back in action against UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Friday, July 31.
The season is set to restart after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all football activities in March, at which stage Longford had won their opening two fixtures in the First Division at home to Shamrock Rovers II and away to Drogheda United.
The Round 3 fixture at home to Bray Wanderers, postponed back in March due to a waterlogged pitch, has been rearranged for Bishopsgate on the Bank Holiday Monday August 3, kick-off 7.30pm.
The remaining fixtures for the truncated 2020 season will be two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion/relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.
All Premier Division matches up to and including Series 11 have been selected for TV or streaming broadcast with all fixtures from Series 12 onwards subject to change for broadcast. Premier Division fixtures will be scheduled across Friday, Saturday & Sunday for broadcast purposes.
The Extra.ie FAI Cup first round dates and kick-off times have also been confirmed. Finn Harps welcome St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday, August 10 at 7.45pm with both Cork City v Longford Town and Dundalk v Waterford scheduled for Tuesday, August 11 at 7.45pm.
The final SSE Airtricity League fixture of the season will be the promotion/relegation play-off final on the weekend ending Sunday, November 8. The Extra.ie FAI Cup will continue after this date with the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend ending Sunday, November 15, the semi-finals for the weekend ending Sunday, November 22 and the final for the weekend ending Sunday, November 29.
First Division League Fixtures
Fri. 31 July: UCD v Longford Town, The UCD Bowl, 7:45pm
Mon. 3 August: Longford Town v Bray Wanderers, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm
Sat. 8 August: Longford Town v Athlone Town, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm
Fri. 14 August: Galway United v Longford Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm
Mon. 17 August: Longford Town v Cabinteely, Bishopsgate, 7:45pm
Sat. 22 August: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St. Colman's Park, 7pm
Monday 31 August: Longford Town v Wexford, Bishopsgate, 7:45pm
Sat. 5 September: Shamrock Rovers II v Longford Town, Tallaght Stadium, 3:00pm
Sat. 12 September: Longford Town v Drogheda United, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm
Fri. 18 September: Bray Wanderers v Longford Town, Carlisle Grounds, 7:45pm
Mon. 21 September: Longford Town v UCD, Bishopsgate, 7:45pm
Fri. 25 September: Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 7:45pm
Sat. 3 October: Longford Town v Galway United, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm
Fri. 9 October: Cabinteely v Longford Town, Stradbrook, 7:45pm
Sat. 17 October: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, Bishopsgate, 7.30pm
Sat. 24 October: Wexford v Longford Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 7:45pm
Tues. 27 October: 2nd placed First Division club v 5th placed First Division club
Tues. 27 October: 3rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club
Sat. 31 October TBC: First Division play-off final
