Longford Town restart season away to UCD on Friday July 31

The remaining fixtures for the truncated SSE Airtricity League 2020 season were released on Monday evening with Longford Town back in action against UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Friday, July 31.

The season is set to restart after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all football activities in March, at which stage Longford had won their opening two fixtures in the First Division at home to Shamrock Rovers II and away to Drogheda United.

The Round 3 fixture at home to Bray Wanderers, postponed back in March due to a waterlogged pitch, has been rearranged for Bishopsgate on the Bank Holiday Monday August 3, kick-off 7.30pm.

The remaining fixtures for the truncated 2020 season will be two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion/relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.

All Premier Division matches up to and including Series 11 have been selected for TV or streaming broadcast with all fixtures from Series 12 onwards subject to change for broadcast. Premier Division fixtures will be scheduled across Friday, Saturday & Sunday for broadcast purposes.

The Extra.ie FAI Cup first round dates and kick-off times have also been confirmed. Finn Harps welcome St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday, August 10 at 7.45pm with both Cork City v Longford Town and Dundalk v Waterford scheduled for Tuesday, August 11 at 7.45pm.

The final SSE Airtricity League fixture of the season will be the promotion/relegation play-off final on the weekend ending Sunday, November 8. The Extra.ie FAI Cup will continue after this date with the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend ending Sunday, November 15, the semi-finals for the weekend ending Sunday, November 22 and the final for the weekend ending Sunday, November 29.

First Division League Fixtures

Fri. 31 July: UCD v Longford Town, The UCD Bowl, 7:45pm

Mon. 3 August: Longford Town v Bray Wanderers, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm

Sat. 8 August: Longford Town v Athlone Town, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm

Fri. 14 August: Galway United v Longford Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm

Mon. 17 August: Longford Town v Cabinteely, Bishopsgate, 7:45pm

Sat. 22 August: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St. Colman's Park, 7pm

Monday 31 August: Longford Town v Wexford, Bishopsgate, 7:45pm

Sat. 5 September: Shamrock Rovers II v Longford Town, Tallaght Stadium, 3:00pm

Sat. 12 September: Longford Town v Drogheda United, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm

Fri. 18 September: Bray Wanderers v Longford Town, Carlisle Grounds, 7:45pm

Mon. 21 September: Longford Town v UCD, Bishopsgate, 7:45pm

Fri. 25 September: Athlone Town v Longford Town, Athlone Town Stadium, 7:45pm

Sat. 3 October: Longford Town v Galway United, Bishopsgate, 7:30pm

Fri. 9 October: Cabinteely v Longford Town, Stradbrook, 7:45pm

Sat. 17 October: Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, Bishopsgate, 7.30pm

Sat. 24 October: Wexford v Longford Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 7:45pm

Tues. 27 October: 2nd placed First Division club v 5th placed First Division club

Tues. 27 October: 3rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club

Sat. 31 October TBC: First Division play-off final