Longford Town away to Neale Fenn’s Cork City in the FAI Cup first round
13 clubs receive a bye to the second round
Longford Town FC manager Daire Doyle
Longford Town face a long trip down south to play Cork City in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup at Turners Cross. The Neale Fenn factor adds extra spice to this intriguing clash with the former Town manager now in charge of Cork. Date to be confirmed.
SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk will meet Waterford while St. Patrick's Athletic will travel to Finn Harps in the final tie of the first round of the 2020 FAI Cup.
FAI Cup holders Shamrock Rovers were one of the 13 clubs to receive a bye to the second round of the competition, involving the 19 Airtricity League teams due to the shortened 2020 season format.
Extra.ie FAI Cup - First Round Draw
Cork City v Longford Town
Dundalk v Waterford
Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic
Byes
Athlone Town
Bohemians
Bray Wanderers
Cabinteely
Cobh Ramblers
Derry City
Drogheda United
Galway United
Shamrock Rovers
Shelbourne
Sligo Rovers
UCD AFC
Wexford
