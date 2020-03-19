Coronavirus hitting sport hard as Longford Town FC suspend payment to players and staff

Longford Town FC, in line with most of the other clubs in the First Division of the Airtricity League, have made the tough decision to suspend payment to players as coronavirus continues to hit sport hard in these extremely difficult economic times.

Chairman Jim Hanley said that “proper measures had to be made to ensure the future of the club when this is all over.

“The blow of losing the gate receipts from the home fixtures is a major setback to the flow of the revenue stream which is non-existent at the moment due to coronavirus.

“And let us not forget that the bad weather forced the postponement of the home games against Bray Wanderers in the league and Cockhill Celtic in the first round of the EA Sports Cup already this season”

With no revenue coming in, along with the vital fundraising input from a very committed Longford Town FC Supporters Club, something had to be done but Jim Hanley has assured the players that their contracts will be honoured.

“When the action eventually resumes I would like to think that everything will get back to normal as is humanly possible and that includes honouring the contracts of the players for the season that is currently at a standstill because of the serious nature of Covid-19.”