Winning start as Longford Town overcome Shamrock Rovers ‘B’

Playing under protest in their strong opposition (along with the eight other second tier clubs) to the inclusion of Shamrock Rovers ‘B’ in the 2020 Airtricity League First Division, Longford Town made a positive winning start to the new season at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.

Longford Town . . . 2 Shamrock Rovers II . . . 0

Daire Doyle’s side broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when local star Aodh Dervin, after hitting the post in the early stages of the game, planted the ball into the corner of the net from just outside the box.

The Town scored a second goal in the 52nd minute to take control when new striker Rob Manley directed a glancing header past the opposing keeper Leon Pohls after connecting with a brilliant right wing cross from the boot of defender Shane Elworthy.

Having said that, Longford had to endure a few anxious moments during the course of the match with the Shamrock Rovers second string coming very close to scoring on a couple of occasions in the second half.

Sinclair Armstrong struck a shot against the post in the 49th minute and the Rovers ‘B’ striker was denied again when his close range header hit the crossbar in the 80th minute.

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Dylan Hand, Joe Gorman, Aaron McNally; Dylan Grimes, Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra, Dean Byrne; Sam Verdon; Rob Manley.

Subs:- Niall Barnes for Byrne (injured, 65 mins); Jack Doherty for Verdon (76 mins); James English for Grimes (81 mins).

SHAMROCK ROVERS II: Leon Pohls; Alex Dunne, Cole Omorehiomwan, Sean Callan, Adam Wells; Brandon Kavanagh, Darragh Nugent, Sean Brennan, Peter Adigun; Thomas Oluwa, Sinclair Armstrong.

Subs:- Dylan Duffy for Oluwa (59 mins); Aidomo Emakhu for Wells (injured, 76 mins); Conan Noonan for Brennan (86 mins).

Referee: Alan Patchell.