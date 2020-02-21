Longford Town v Shamrock Rovers II at Bishopsgate on Saturday

Longford Town supporters will be delighted to see football back in Bishopsgate Stadium after weeks of uncertainty when Shamrock Rovers II are visitors to the Strokestown Road venue this Saturday night, kick-off 7.30pm.

With all the controversy over Limerick and clubs not happy with the inclusion of Shamrock Rovers all was agreed last week and all the First Division clubs could plan for the forthcoming season.

In an ideal world Limerick would have stayed in the league and then there would be no fuss with the inclusion of Shamrock Rovers second string to make it a ten team league. In the end Limerick didn't apply for a licence and the original fixtures stood.

2020 Season: Squad Numbers

LONGFORD TOWN: 1 Lee Steacy GK; 2 Shane Elworthy DF; 3 Eric Abulu DF; 4 Dylan Hand DF; 5 Michael McDonnell DF; 6 Dean Zambra MF; 7 Dylan Grimes MF; 8 Rob Manley FW; 9 James English FW; 10 Sam Verdon MF; 11 Adam Evans FW; 12 Niall Barnes FW; 14 Jack Doherty MF; 15 Aaron McCabe FW; 16 Aodh Dervin MF; 17 Matthew O’Brien MF; 18 Luke Dennison GK; 19 Karl Chambers MF; 20 Dean Byrne MF; 21 Aaron McNally DF; 22 Joe Manley DF; 24 Callum Warfield FW; 25 Thomas McLaughlin MF; 30 Uli Keller GK 32; Joe Gorman DF.

SHAMROCK ROVERS II: 14 Alex Dunne GK; 18 Sean Callan MF; 19 Dean Williams FW; 23 Neil Farrugia MF; 26 Thomas Oluwa FW; 27 Brandon Kavanagh MF; 30 Kian Clarke GK; 31 Sean Brennan MF; 32 Cole Omorehiomwan DF; 33 Peter Adigun DF; 34 Adam Wells DF; 35 Jordan Tallon MF; 36 Darren Prendergast DF; 37 Darragh Nugent MF; 38 Aidomo Emakhu FW; 39 Dylan Duffy FW; 40 Conan Noonan FW; 41 Evan Smithers MF; 42 Sinclair Armstrong FW; 43 Danila Bogdanovs FW; 44 Andrew Spain DF; 46 Toby Owens MF; 47 Dean McMenamy MF; 48 Alex Moody GK; 49 Jamie Farrell MF; 52 Martins Olakanye DF; 53 Oisin Hand MF; 55 Evan Caffrey FW; 56 Jamie Doyle MF; 57 Victory Aibangbe MF; 58 Goodswill Chinedum DF; 59 Killian Cahill GK; 61 Emmanuel Milongo DF; 62 Michael Leddy FW; 63 Sean Jones Carey DF; 64 John Ryan DF; 65 Edwin Agbaje MF; 66 Zayd Abada MF; 67 Dara McGuinness FW; 68 Alex Conlon MF; 69 Ben Curtis MF; 71 Eric Abudiore DF; 72 Cian Curtis MF; 73 Carl Lennox DF; 74 Dapo Abidoye FW; 75 Kevin Zeffi FW; 77 Sam Curtis DF.