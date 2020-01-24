Longford Town kick-off new season at home to Athlone in shield competition?

The SSE Airtricity League have released a draft fixture list for the First Division 2020 season.

The draft fixture list is in line with the dates previously advised and based on 11 teams competing in the League to include Limerick and Shamrock Rovers II.

The National League Executive Committee has agreed the draft fixture list will consist of two rounds of League fixtures and maintains the play-off format. It will be preceded by a First Division Shield Competition.

As stated, the fixture list is in draft and based on all clubs being granted a licence to play so therefore, it is subject to change.

At this moment Longford Town FC will kick-off the 2020 season at home to Athlone Town in the Shield competition at Bishopsgate Stadium on Saturday 22 February, kick-off 7.30pm.

Longford’s opening fixture in the First Division League is supposedly away to UCD on Friday 27 March.

What a crazy situation!