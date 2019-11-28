Bishopsgate Group announced as official club sponsor of Longford Town FC

Longford Town FC is delighted to announce their new sponsorship deal with the Bishopsgate Group.

Bishopsgate is a large contractor payroll solution for national and international companies who provide operatives into the UK market. As the official sponsor of Longford Town FC they will play an active role in supporting the club in their endeavor to secure promotion to the SSE Airtricity Premier League.

The new sponsorship agreement will see Bishopsgate welcomed as the new main sponsor of Longford Town FC, with their logo featuring on the first-team home and away kits, title rights to the stadium which will now be known as 'Bishopsgate' and additional hoarding in and around the grounds.

Jim Hanley, Longford Town FC Chairman has said of the sponsorship deal;

“The new deal is incredibly important to the club as it sees Longford Town partner with a well-established company that focuses on the commercial benefit of association with our league, with many fans, volunteers and ambassadors working in the UK and the construction sector.

“It ensures that the club and our wider community can benefit from the record-breaking sponsorship deal we have agreed with the Bishopsgate Group.”

Luke Shannon-Little, Managing Director of Bishopsgate Group, has said;

“Being able to support and work alongside a football club that has clear focus and ambition, and has demonstrated clear success within the Airtricity League is an exciting opportunity for Bishopsgate.

“The connection between Bishopsgate’s business within the construction sector and the significant increase in Irish construction enterprise means both Bishopsgate and Longford Town FC can mutually benefit from the new deal, providing opportunities to the surrounding local communities. I am excited to see what the new season brings and hopefully this marks the start of a long and beneficial relationship."