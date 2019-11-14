Highly rated striker Rob Manley signs for Longford Town FC

Former Cabinteely striker Rob Manley, the PFAI First Division Player of the Year 2019, has signed for Longford Town FC in a major boost for the club.

New Town manager Daire Doyle is assembling a strong squad in the push for promotion next season as Rob Manley joins his brother Joe at City Calling Stadium.

There was more good news for Longford supporters with Dean Byrne, the top scorer for the club in 2019, back for another season as the 2020 league title challenge gathers momentum.