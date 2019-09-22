Longford Town overcome Cobh to finish third in the First Division

Longford Town secured third spot in the First Division table with a fine win away to Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night.

Cobh Ramblers . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 3

With the Town finishing in third spot it means they are away to Cabinteely in the first leg of the play-offs on Friday October 4 with the return leg at City Calling Stadium the following week, October 11.

The sides were level going in at half-time after Adam Evans had given Town the lead but Cian Leonard equalised from a penalty for Cobh. Dean Byrne put the visitors back in front in the 48th minute while a second goal from Evans sealed the win for Longford.

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt; Kevin Taylor, Ben O’Riordan, Charlie Lyons, Charlie Fleming; Ian Turner, Dave Hurley, Matthew Lambe, Greg Henry, Mikey Foley; Cian Leonard.

Subs:- Bryan Murray for M Lambe and Andrew Cronin for M Foley (63 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Joe Manley, Conor Kenna, Paul O’Conor, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Peter Hopkins, Dean Zambra, Adam Evans, Dean Byrne; Jack Doherty, Aaron Dobbs.

Subs:- Aaron McCabe for Doherty (79 mins); Eoin O’Neill for Hopkins (85 mins); Carlton Ubaezuonu for Dobbs (90 mins).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Cork).