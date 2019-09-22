Longford Town overcome Cobh to finish third in the First Division
First leg of play-offs away to Cabinteely on Friday October 4
Dean Byrne scored the second goal for Longford Town in the win away to Cobh Ramblers in the First Division.
Longford Town secured third spot in the First Division table with a fine win away to Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night.
Cobh Ramblers . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 3
With the Town finishing in third spot it means they are away to Cabinteely in the first leg of the play-offs on Friday October 4 with the return leg at City Calling Stadium the following week, October 11.
The sides were level going in at half-time after Adam Evans had given Town the lead but Cian Leonard equalised from a penalty for Cobh. Dean Byrne put the visitors back in front in the 48th minute while a second goal from Evans sealed the win for Longford.
COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt; Kevin Taylor, Ben O’Riordan, Charlie Lyons, Charlie Fleming; Ian Turner, Dave Hurley, Matthew Lambe, Greg Henry, Mikey Foley; Cian Leonard.
Subs:- Bryan Murray for M Lambe and Andrew Cronin for M Foley (63 mins).
LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Joe Manley, Conor Kenna, Paul O’Conor, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Peter Hopkins, Dean Zambra, Adam Evans, Dean Byrne; Jack Doherty, Aaron Dobbs.
Subs:- Aaron McCabe for Doherty (79 mins); Eoin O’Neill for Hopkins (85 mins); Carlton Ubaezuonu for Dobbs (90 mins).
Referee: Alan Patchell (Cork).
