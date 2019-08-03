Promotion seeking Longford Town hammer poor Athlone

It was all too easy for promotion seeking Longford Town as they inflicted a third midlands derby defeat of the season against a poor Athlone side on Friday evening.

Athlone Town . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 5

This was the first of two meetings between the near neighbours in the space of eight days. Next Saturday Athlone Town travel to City Calling Stadium for the Extra.ie FAI Cup first round clash.

The Town got off to a great start at the Athlone Town Stadium with Aodh Dervin opening the scoring in the second minute. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 15th minute with a goal from Anto Breslin with Sean Boyd adding a third in the 22nd minute.

Although they had chances to score more goals Longford didn’t get their fourth until the 88th minute when substitute Peter Hopkins found the back of the net.

Athlone got a consolation goal one minute later through former Town player Keelan Dillon while Sam Verdon converted a penalty in stoppage time to complete the demolition job in this impressive performance by Neale Fenn’s side.

ATHLONE TOWN: Aaron Myles; Dean O’Shea, Paddy Kelly, Shane Dunne, Rhys Gorman; Aaron Brilly, Jamie Hamilton, Janabi Amour, Ciaran Grogan, Nika Kalandarishvili; Darren Meenan.

Subs:- Evan Pierce for Kalandarishvili (half-time), Keelan Dillon for Amour (63mins), Jean Yves Poame for C Grogan (80 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Conor Kenna, Anto Breslin; Dean Byrne, Joe Manley; Aodh Dervin, Dylan Grimes; Sean Boyd, Sam Verdon.

Subs:- Aaron Dobbs for Boyd (65 mins); Peter Hopkins for Elworthy (71 mins); Karl Chambers for Grimes (80 mins).

Referee: Dave Keeler.