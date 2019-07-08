Longford Town at home to Athlone Town in the first round of the FAI Cup
City Calling Stadium will host the midlands derby on Saturday 10 August
Longford Town FC manager Neale Fenn. Photo: Syl Healy
The draw for the first round of the 2019 FAI Cup was made in the Aviva Stadium on Monday evening and Longford Town will have home advantage against fellow First Division rivals Athlone Town.
The eagerly awaited midlands derby is set to be scheduled for City Calling Stadium on Saturday 10 August (kick-off 7.30pm) and Longford Town will be strongly fancied to beat Athlone in the bid to book a place in the last sixteen.
The complete first round draw is as follows:
UCD v Letterkenny Rovers
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps
St Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers
Cobh Wanderers v Limerick
Maynooth University Town v Waterford
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Cabinteely v Cork City
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk
Crumlin United v Malahide United
Collinstown v Galway United
Longford Town v Athlone Town
Glebe North v Sligo Rovers
Derry City v Wexford
St Michael’s v Glengad United
Drogheda United v Avondale United
All fixtures are scheduled for the week ending Sunday 11 August
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on