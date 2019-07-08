Longford Town at home to Athlone Town in the first round of the FAI Cup

The draw for the first round of the 2019 FAI Cup was made in the Aviva Stadium on Monday evening and Longford Town will have home advantage against fellow First Division rivals Athlone Town.

The eagerly awaited midlands derby is set to be scheduled for City Calling Stadium on Saturday 10 August (kick-off 7.30pm) and Longford Town will be strongly fancied to beat Athlone in the bid to book a place in the last sixteen.

The complete first round draw is as follows:

UCD v Letterkenny Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps

St Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Cobh Wanderers v Limerick

Maynooth University Town v Waterford

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Cabinteely v Cork City

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Crumlin United v Malahide United

Collinstown v Galway United

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Glebe North v Sligo Rovers

Derry City v Wexford

St Michael’s v Glengad United

Drogheda United v Avondale United

All fixtures are scheduled for the week ending Sunday 11 August