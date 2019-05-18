Longford Town suffer second defeat in slipping up against Galway United

A brace of second half goals from Vinny Faherty clinched all three league points for Galway United as Longford Town suffered their second consecutive defeat in the First Division.

Galway United . . . 2 Longford Town . . . 1

The Town were looking good for a positive result at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night when Dean Byrne broke the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Capitalising on a mistake by Maurice Nugent who attempted to head the ball back to the Galway keeper Kevin Horgan who was well off his line, the alert Byrne pounced to find the back of the net.

But the home side, trailing 1-0 at the break, battled back in the second half and the vastly experienced Faherty hit the target with a header for the equaliser in the 48th minute.

The Galway striker headed home the winning goal for Galway in the 83rd minute and despite their lowly position in the league table it must be said that Alan Murphy’s improving side deserved the victory.

GALWAY UNITED: Kevin Horgan; Chris Horgan, Stephen Walsh, Cian Murphy, Mark Ludden; Conor Melody, Ivan Gamara, Donal Higgins, Maurice Nugent; Vinny Faherty, Wilson Waweru.

Subs:- Shane Doherty for Waweru (71 mins); Iarfhlaith Davoren for Higgins (81 mins); Mark Hannon for Faherty (89 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Conor Kenna, Anto Breslin; Dean Zambra; Peter Hopkins, Aodh Dervin, Adam Evans; Dean Byrne; Aaron Dobbs.

Subs:- Sam Verdon for Dervin (60 mins); Carlton Ubaezuonu for Evans (66 mins); Jamie Doyle for Hopkins (79 mins).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).