All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results
FAI U17 Cup 2nd Round:
St Francis 3 Allenwood Celtic 4.
Under 17 Premier Division:
Abbeyleix Ath 3 Willow Park 3.
Under 17 Division 1:
Mullingar Ath B 4 Rosenallis 3.
Horseleap Utd 0 Clara Town 5.
Under 19 Division:
Tullamore Town 3 Kinnegad Juniors 3.
Edenderry Town 8 Mullingar Ath 3.
Division 1 Saturday:
Gaels Utd 4 Castlepollard Celtic 2.
Grange Utd 1 Ballymahon 0.
Camlin Utd 6 Colmcille Celtic 0.
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 3rd Round:
Willow Park 0 Hanover Harps 4.
LFA Junior Shield 2nd Round:
Clonmore United 4 Stamullan FC 7.
FAI Womens Midlands Region Junior Cup:
Kildare Town 0 Willow Park 4.
Senior Division:
Mountmellick Utd 0 Birr Town 2.
Clara Town 4 Mullingar Athletic 4.
Tullamore Town 2 Monksland Utd 0.
Division 1:
Coolraine 2 Highfield Utd 7.
Rosenallis AFC 2 Horseleap Utd 0
Towerhill Rovers 0 Walsh Island Shamrocks 4.
Division 2:
Clonown Rovers 3 FC Killoe 2.
Moate Celtic 1 St. Carthages Athletic 3.
Division 3:
Kinnegad Juniors 2 Derry Rovers B 1.
Division 4:
Monksland Utd B 3 Kenagh Utd 1
Mountmellick Celtic 3 Maryborough 0
Abbeyleix Athletic 2 Rosenallis B 0.
Womens Division:
Bealnamulla 1 Birr Town 3.
Mullingar Athletic 0 Clara Town 1
