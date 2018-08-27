Longford Town at home to Cork City in the FAI Cup quarter-finals

Longford Town’s reward for the 2-0 win over Shelbourne in the FAI Cup second round clash at City Calling Stadium on Saturday night is another home tie against the holders Cork City in the quarter-finals.

Ironically, it is the third season in succession that the Town and Cork will clash in the FAI Cup with John Caulfield’s City side winning the previous two meetings at City Calling Stadium, both on a 4-1 scoreline.

The latest encounter between the clubs is scheduled for Saturday 8 September.

The complete draw for the quarter-finals made on RTE’s Soccer Republic programme on Monday evening is as follows:

Derry City v Bohemians

UCD v Waterford

Limerick v Dundalk

Longford Town v Cork City