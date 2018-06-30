What a wonderful win as Longford Town hammer the league leaders UCD

Longford Town’s return to League of Ireland action after the mid-season break saw them produce their best performance of the season and equal their biggest win in the current campaign (they had beaten Athlone Town 5-1 at home earlier this season) when they hammered First Division leaders UCD at the Belfield Bowl on Friday night.

UCD . . . 1 Longford Town . . . 5

The win sees the Town remain in fourth but they have closed the gap on the Students to six points. They definitely signalled their intentions on Friday night for the final phase of the season and with just nine league games to go this win and performance will give them a huge boost. In recent games against the top sides they have really shown what they are capable of producing.

Daniel O’Reilly opened the scoring for Longford in the 10th minute but Jason McClelland equalised for UCD in the 34th minute. Dylan McGlade gave the Town the lead again just before the break and he then added a second goal in the 75th minute. Shane Elworthy and Sam Verdon scored late on in this fantastic win for Neale Fenn’s side.

UCD: Conor Kearns; Evan Osam, Josh Collins, Liam Scales, Darragh Corcoran; Daire O’Connor, Yoyo Mahdy, Greg Sloggett, Jason McClelland; Gary O’Neill, Georgie Kelly.

Subs:- Kevin Coffey for Mahdy (61mins); Neil Farrugia for Corcoran (67 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Mick Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Daniel O’Reilly, Mick McDonnell, Tristan Noack Hofmann; Dylan McGlade, Jamie Hollywood, Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra; Sam Verdon, Karl Chambers

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).