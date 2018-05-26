Longford Town slip up in frustrating draw against bottom side Athlone

Longford Town manager Neale Fenn was frustrated after his side could only draw 1-1 away to bottom side Athlone Town in the First Division midlands derby on Friday night.

Athlone Town . . . 1 Longford Town . . . . 1

Athlone had taken the lead in the 21st minute through former Longford player Aaron Brilly but Longford eventually drew level in the 61st minute through Chris Mulhall who was harshly sent-off in the 87th minute.

Fenn said: “I’m frustrated with ourselves. We kinda huffed and puffed and we had the odd chance and so did they. We can’t be too happy with the way we played and to be honest we were probably lucky to get a draw.”

The quality of the game at the Athlone Town Stadium was poor until the final 15 minutes of the game as the visitors went in search of a second goal. Athlone offered very little but were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure and break when they could.

The large contingent of Longford Town supporters were stunned into silence in the 21st minute when Athlone took the lead; Aaron Brilly with a neat finish after a free-kick. Fenn was not happy with the goal his side conceded: “They scored a goal out of a well worked set-piece. That was kind of schoolboy defending. If you want to finish in the top half of the table and push for a play-off spot you can’t concede goals like that but we have.”

Longford eventually got back on level terms in the 61st minute when a Dylan McGlade corner was headed on by Sam Verdon to Daniel O’Reilly and his effort looked like it was going in but Mulhall made sure to finish the ball to the net.

ATHLONE TOWN: Darcy Lawless; Cormac Raftery, Ger Smith, Bashmil Nyakambili, Ian Fletcher; Rob O’Leary; Brian Cabraley, Steven Grogan, Aaron Brilly, Shane Stokes; Ollie Hamzat.

Subs:- Darren Kavanagh for Stokes (64 mins); Ryan Gaffey for Hamzat (71 mins); Rory McCullough for Cabraley (82 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Jack Brady; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Daniel O’Reilly, Tristan Noack-Hofmann; Evan Galvin, Aodh Dervin, Sam Verdon, Dylan McGlade; Chris Mulhall, Dean Byrne.

Subs:- Dean Zambra for Byrne (56 mins); Jackson Ryan for Dervin (82 mins); Darren Meenan for Noack-Hofmann (88 mins).

Referee: Garvin Taggart.