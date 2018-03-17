Damage done by former Town player David O’Sullivan as Shelbourne defeat Longford

Former Longford Town striker David O’Sullivan was the matchwinner for Shelbourne as he scored all three goals for the Dublin club in the Airtricity League First Division clash at Tolka Park on Friday night.

Shelbourne . . . 3 Longford Town . . . 2

O’Sullivan was the hat-trick hero for Shels (converting two penalties) in a dramatic encounter with Longford Town ending up with nine players on the pitch after Dylan McGlade and Sam Verdon were sent-off in the closing stages of the game.

Substitute McGlade received a red card in the 81st minute for a push on Shels substitute James English while Verdon (who scored both goals for the Town) was shown a second yellow card in the second minute of additional time after referee David Keeler awarded a penalty to the home side that produced the winning goal for Shels.

SHELBOURNE: Dean Delany; James Brown, Derek Prendergast, Andy Byrne, Lorcan Fitzgerald; James O’Brien; Jamie Doyle, Dylan Grimes, Dayle Rooney; Adam Evans; David O’Sullivan.

Subs:- James English for Doyle (55 mins); Gavin Boyne for O’Brien (65 mins).

LONGFORD TOWN: Michael Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Michael McDonnell, Daniel O’Reilly, Adam O’Connor; Peter Hopkins, Dean Zambra, Shane O’Connor; Darren Meenan; Sam Verdon, Chris Mulhall.

Subs:- Dylan McGlade for Meenan (34 mins); Dean Byrne for A O’Connor (76 mins); Evan Galvin for Zambra (80 mins).

Referee: David Keeler (Cork).