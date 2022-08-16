Longford Rugby Club back in action at CPL Park against Ballinasloe

Samoa's Henry Bryce, the new Longford Rugby Club Head Coach
There is a great buzz around Longford Rugby Club as the new season gets ever closer. New Senior Head Coach, Henry Bryce, gets his era underway this Saturday evening in a pre-season friendly v Ballinasloe RFC, kick-off at 7pm.
To mark the occasion there will be a BBQ & Live Music in the Marquee from 8:30pm. The club invite all players, coaches, management and friends of LRFC for what promises to be a great blend of rugby and craic into the evening!
Tickets are only €20 (Match, BBQ & complimentary drink included) and can be paid on the night at the event. It’s going to be a super evening - please join us as we get the 2022/23 season underway in style.
