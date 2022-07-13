Search

13 Jul 2022

Longford Rugby Club appoint Samoa’s Henry Bryce as new Head Coach

longford rugby club

Samoa's Henry Bryce, the new Longford Rugby Club Head Coach

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

13 Jul 2022 12:37 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford Rugby Club have appointed former Samoa Sevens player, Henry Bryce, as new head coach. Henry succeeds Glen Baskett who had stepped down after seven years in the role. 

Henry began his rugby career in Samoa where he represented Samoa on the world sevens circuit & 15's. After moving to Ireland, he played for over 10 years in the AIL with Naas, Clontarf, Bective & Belvedere. During this time here, he was then recruited to play for Lechia, Poland, in the Polish National League. 

Henry started his coaching career with Suttonians followed by Balbriggan.  Most recently, Henry was Backs & Defence Coach with neighbouring club, Buccaneers RFC, in Athlone, who were recently promoted to AIL 1B.  

Henry has also coached in Kings Hospital and at Newbridge College.  Currently he is Player Developer for Newbridge College.

Longford Rugby Club wish Henry the warmest of welcomes in joining Longford RFC and every good wish in his new role.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media