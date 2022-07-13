Longford Rugby Club appoint Samoa’s Henry Bryce as new Head Coach

Samoa's Henry Bryce, the new Longford Rugby Club Head Coach
Longford Rugby Club have appointed former Samoa Sevens player, Henry Bryce, as new head coach. Henry succeeds Glen Baskett who had stepped down after seven years in the role.
Henry began his rugby career in Samoa where he represented Samoa on the world sevens circuit & 15's. After moving to Ireland, he played for over 10 years in the AIL with Naas, Clontarf, Bective & Belvedere. During this time here, he was then recruited to play for Lechia, Poland, in the Polish National League.
Henry started his coaching career with Suttonians followed by Balbriggan. Most recently, Henry was Backs & Defence Coach with neighbouring club, Buccaneers RFC, in Athlone, who were recently promoted to AIL 1B.
Henry has also coached in Kings Hospital and at Newbridge College. Currently he is Player Developer for Newbridge College.
Longford Rugby Club wish Henry the warmest of welcomes in joining Longford RFC and every good wish in his new role.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.