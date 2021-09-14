Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Patrick (Paddy) Casey, Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, September 12 of Patrick (Paddy) Casey, Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Patrick (Paddy), predeceased by his parents John and Mary. Paddy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Margaret (nee Campbell), sons John, Brendan and Terry, daughter-in-law Fiona, granddaughter Aoife ,brothers Liam, Sean and Eamon, sisters Liz Edgeworth and Ann Griffin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Paddy will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford on Tuesday, September 14 from 6pm until 8pm for family and close friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, September 15 in St Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon, proceeding thereafter (via Newtownbond) for interment in Cullyfad Cemetery. The Church is restricted to 50% capacity, the Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Anthony (Tony) Gilchriest, late of Park Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, September 12 of Anthony (Tony) Gilchriest, late of Park Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, parents Jimmy and Roseann, sister Bridgie and brother James. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Gary, Tony and Mark and his partner Sharon, brother Willie, sister-in-law Mary (Limerick), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford this Wednesday morning, September 15 to Saint Mel's Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery via Park Road.

Given the exceptional circumstances the Mass will be restricted to half the capacity of Saint Mel's. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com and click on live stream.



Bridget Kane (née Quinn), Esker North, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Monday, September 13 of Bridget Kane (née Quinn), Esker North, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Teresa, John, Frank, Carmel (Mimnagh), Anne (Constable), Paddy, Maggie (O'Rourke), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and brother Rose (Connaughton), Annie (Duke), Helen (Hunter), Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening, September 14 from 7pm until 9pm for family and friends. Bridget's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, September 15 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.drumlishparish.ie

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Oliver Gallagher, Carrickmoira, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, September 10 of Oliver Gallagher, Carrickmoira, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Annie, brothers Pat, Peter, Paul and Bernard. Oliver will be forever missed by his loving family, brothers John, Willie and James, sisters Mary-Anne, Christina and Margaret, brother-in-law Johnny, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Maura, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Oliver.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, September 13 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 14 in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, followed by burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Sean Duffy, Errew, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Ballymote, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 13 of Sean Duffy of Errew Carrigallen. Sean was born in Ballymote, Sligo and formerly lived in Ilford, London. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife Rose-Ellen,his children Siobhan,Kieran,Gavin,and Sinead also grandchildren and sisters Siobhan and Helen and wider family and friends.

Sean will be reposing at his home from 3pm on Tuesday, September 14. Funeral Mass at Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Wednesday, September 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

