Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 10, 2020

Brendan O'Byrne, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 8 of Brendan O'Byrne, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, son Brendan, daughter Antoinette, his sister Sr.Nuala (Sisters of Nazareth, Hammersmith, London), grandchildren, Iris, Dylan, Laoise and Aoífe, daughter-in-law Kath, son-in-law Mark, nephews, niece, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Brendan's funeral cortége will leave his residence at 12.45pm on Friday, December 11 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message in the "condolence" section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Margaret Brennan (née Hopkins), Lismacmanus, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 9 of Margaret (Peggy) Brennan (nee Hopkins), Lismascmanus, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael, and lovingly remembered by her children Patrick, Michael, Marie (New Zealand), Maired, Catherine (New Zealand) and Ann, daughters in law, sons in law, cherished by her 12 grandchildren and great-grandchild, Clodagh. May she rest in peace.

Funeral cortège will leave Margaret (Peggy’s) home on Friday, December 11 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie