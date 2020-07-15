Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Isobella Bella Elizabeth Coyle (née Cronogue), Parnell Row, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of her family, nurses, doctor and the Palliative Care Team, County Longford, on Monday, July 13 of Isobella Bella Elizabeth Coyle (née Cronogue), Parnell Row, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her late husband Joe and her daughter-in-law Dymphna Coyle. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Joseph, daughters Rosealine and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bella Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home Parnell Row. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 15 to St Mary's Church, Granard to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to Granardkille Old Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions must be adhered to at all times. house strictly private please. The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Longford c/o Mastersons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary (Manie) Nolan (née Creevy), 124 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, July 12 of Mary (Manie) Nolan (née Creevy), 124 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from O'Connell's Terrace. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Thomas (Jock) and Mary (Jane) and her brother Billy. Mary will be forever remembered by her heartbroken family, husband Bernie, sons Paddy and Bernie (Jnr), daughter Carol, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Josefin, grandchildren Michaela, Justin, Brian, Tre, Tommy, Aidan, Moses and Olivia, great-grandchild Theo, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law May and Cathy, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, neighbours and her dear friends Pat and Breege.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. May Manie rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, July 14 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Please observe Government Guidelines regarding social distancing at all times.

Funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Wednesday, July 15 at 11am (max 50 people) followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to NCBI, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private, please.

Phyl Conroy (née Nolan), Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, July 13 of Phyl Conroy (née Nolan), Ballinalee Road, Longford Town, Longford, wife of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family John , Anne and Paul ,daughters-in-law Catherine and Pauline, son in law Eugene Corcoran, grandchildren Paul, David, Colum, Ruairí, Shane, Ian and Emer, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Phyl’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral on Wednesday, July 15 for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm .However following government guidelines regarding public gatherings ,this will take place privately.The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com . Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Bernadette Mulligan (née Gray), Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 96th year, surrounded by her loving family at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, July 13 of Bernadette Mulligan (née Gray), Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by her husband Gerard, Bernadette will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary McCaffrey (Belfast), Anne Keenan (Abbeyshrule), and Philomena, sons Gerard, Tom, Peter (Edgeworthstown) and Colm (Abbeyshrule), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 23 adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Bernadette Rest in peace.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning, July 15 to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral can be attended by immediate family only. Those who would like to attend the Funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

Further enquiries to Michael McGowan, Dromod 086 256 1023 or Dermot Foley, Kilmore 086 805 1339.

Sr Mary Bohan, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Cavan and formerly Moneyroe, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, July 13 of Sr Mary Bohan, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Cavan, formerly Moneyroe, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim and Nigeria, Cameroon, Zambia and Ireland. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Bridget, her step mother Sarah and her brothers Paddy and Sean. Will be very sadly missed by her sisters, Bridie, Angela, Anna and Veronica, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, her extended family, the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary and all her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Sr Mary’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan on Wednesday, July 15 at 2pm followed by burial in the Convent plot in Cullies cemetery. Due to Hse and Government regulations Sr Mary’s Funeral will be private to Family and the Holy Rosary Sisters, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on cavantownparish.com.

Sr Mary’s family and the Holy Rosary Sisters would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad time. Those unable to attend are invited to leave their personal messages in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Tom Walsh, Keadue, Cathedral Road, Cavan Town, Cavan / Bishopswater, Wexford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, July 12 of Tom Walsh, Keadue, Cathedral Road, Cavan Town, Cavan and formerly Bishopswater, Wexford. Beloved husband & best friend of Ita & devoted father of Andrea, Karen, Damien & Nicholas. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law Micheal & Brian, daughter-in-law Kathryn, his adored grandchildren Darragh, Sarah, Rebecca, Sophie, Emma & Doireann. Also by his brothers Eugene & Nicky (Wexford), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives & many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, Tom’s funeral will be private to family & close friends only. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so are asked to post their personal messages to the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The funeral cortège will leave McMahon’s Funeral Home at 11am (approximately) Friday morning, July 17 to arrive at The Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan, for funeral Mass at 11.30am. A private cremation will take place afterwards. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at Cavan General Hospital c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Rd, Cavan, or any family member. For those standing along the route, please observe social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Cavan parish website. House private at all times, please.

