Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 4, 2020

James Baxter, Battery Road and Mullagh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 2 of James Baxter, Battery Road and Mullagh, Longford Town, Longford. James will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Helen, daughter Carol, son Fr Turlough, son-in-law Marc Caball, sister-in-law Betty, brothers-in-law Fr Anthony and Fr Gerard Carroll, cousins Brian Plunkett and Bridget Keenan, niece, nephews, relatives, devoted friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

James’ funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning, July 4 at 10.40am to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am. However, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

John Heduan, Milltown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, on Thursday, July 2 of John Heduan, Milltown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. John will be sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy, Pat, Frank and Larry, his sisters Dympna and Josephine, sisters-in-law, nephews Fergal, Padraig, Pascal and Edward, nieces Siobhán, Gráinne, Michelle, Tara, Laura, Claire, Louise and Catherine, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains will be removed from his residence on Saturday, July 4 to St Matthew's Church, Milltown arriving at 8pm (approx). Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 5 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to send messages of condolence may do so in the condolence section below. Please observe Government Guidelines regarding Covid 19.

