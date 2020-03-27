Deaths in Longford - Friday, March 27, 2020 - evening

Maureen Whyte (née Early), Moyrath, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Thursday, March 26 of Maureen Whyte (née Early), Moyrath, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Terry, her infant son James, her brothers Tommy and Eddie. Sadly missed by her loving family, Pat (Kinnegad), Catherine McCarthy (Kentstown), Tom, Terry (Ballymore), Gerry (Legan), Liz Compton (Rooskey), Rose Burke (Legan), Pascal (Ballymore) and Bernie Mollaghan (Drumlish), her sister Ciss (St. Camillus), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Carmel (USA), cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Maureen's repose and Funeral Mass will be confined to family members only. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.

Nuala Connaughton, Littleton, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Friday, March 27 of Nuala Connaughton, Littleton, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her brother Sean, sister-in-law Rosaleen, niece Breda, nephews Paul, Sean and Enda, her first cousin Mary Donlon, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

Margaret Elizabeth Blaney (née Thomas), Mosstown, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Costello's nursing home Ballyleague, on Wednesday, March 25 of Margaret Elizabeth Blaney (née Thomas), Mosstown, Kenagh, Longford and formerly Port Talbot, South Wales. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Sian and Rachel. Her son Liam. Her brother Emrys, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Kelvin, sister-in-law Prisella. Grandchildren Hannah, Daniel, Nia, Megan and Daisy. Great grandson Oscar. Nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide community of friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.



Aggie Walton (née Farrell), Marian Tce & Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of Thomond Lodge, on Thursday, March 26 of Aggie Walton (née Farrell), Marian Tce & Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and granddaughter Glenda. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Irene, Dolores, Aggie and Jeannette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government instructions on public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the Funeral Mass, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message on RIP.ie. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date

William (Billy) Glennon, 6 Park Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in his home, on Wednesday, March 25 of William (Billy) Glennon, 6 Park Road, Longford Town, Longford. Billy will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Dennis, Tom, Dermot, Seamus and Brendan, sister Ann Moynihan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Billy.

Due to the government and HSE guidelines, a Private Funeral will take place. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Maureen Stenson (née Shanley), Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Wednesday, March 25 of Maureen Stenson (née Shanley), Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim. Wife of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary (Dennigan), sons, Francis, Michael, and Thomas, brothers Liam (Limerick), Oliver and Michael, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Maureen rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie or you may send a WhatsApp message to Michael on 087 2851104. A memorial Mass for Maureen will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Michael (Mick) Donoghue, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 25 of Michael (Mick) Donoghue, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Maria, Adrian, Gerard, Richard and Damien. He will be very sadly missed by his family, brother Gerry, grandchildren Cian, Aoife, Stephen, Ross, Aishling, Adam, Caoimhe, Tianna, Nathan, Liam, Jamie, Andrew, Odhrán, Méabh, Saoirse and Logan, nephews Cal and Rory, niece Eilís, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Ann and Ursula, daughters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May Mick Rest in Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of the family, Mick’s funeral will be private to family and close friends. We understand that people would like to convey their sympathies to the Donoghue family and we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to do this.

