Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Marie Hunt (née O'Brien), Fosse Rd, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford / Clondalkin, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly in her home, on Saturday, October 5, of Marie Hunt (nee O'Brien), Fosse Rd, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly 9th Lock House, Clondalkin, Dublin.

She is predeceased by her mother Margaret. Marie will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband Patrick, her adored daughters Alison and Ella, father Donal, brothers Donal and Kenneth, sister Catherine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends here in Ballymahon and in Dublin. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Marie Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66) on Tuesday, October 8 from 6.30pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, Longford, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family home private please.

Beatrice Deehan (née Finn), Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, October 7 of Beatrice Deehan (nee Finn), Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Tony and much loved mother Geraldine, Declan and Irene. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren David, Fiona, Callum and Maurice, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Sr Teresa Finn, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy Kelly, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, October 9 from 4.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday, October 10 to St Anne's Church, Scramogue, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund of Costello's Nursing Home c/o Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Thomas Vincent (Benny) Murray, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Monday, October 7, of Thomas Vincent (Benny) Murray, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Ciss, brother Joe and sister Muriel. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Elsie, Rita, Carmel and Geraldine, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, October 9 from 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Jimmy Greally, St Joseph's Villas, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 6, 2019 of Jimmy Greally, St Joseph's Villas, Athlone and formerly of Drynan, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully.

Predeceased by his brother Liam. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen, Ann and Tess, brothers Paddy, Frank and Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Tuesday evening, October 8 from 6pm with removal at 7-45pm to the Church of SS Peter & Paul's arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Dr Charles James Browne,Battery Road, Longford Town

Dr Charles James Browne, of The Battery Road, Longford Town, born on 23rd July 1933 to Nellie and Freddie Browne and brother to Harold, Vera, Fred, Michael, Henry, William and Raymond and husband to Carol, passed away peacefully at 2am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Rachael and son Niall, his grandchildren Myles, Maya, Heather, Willow, Liam and Luke, his brother Michael, his many nephews and nieces, and his many close friends.

The funeral will be held at Wood Vale Crematorium, Brighton, BN23QB, South Chapel, 1.30pm on Thursday, October 17 .The reception will take place at 2.30pm in Morley’s Bistro, 42 High Street, HurstPierPoint, West Sussex, BN69RG, for food and drinks afterwards.

Marcella Mulligan (née Clabby), Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday October 6, of Marcella Mulligan (nee Clabby), Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath.

Deeply regretted by her son Brendan, grandchildren John, Deirdre, David and Conor. Daughter-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Coolamber (N39 R993) on Tuesday, October 8 from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 in St Mary's Church, Boherquill, at 12 noon followed by burial in Coolamber Cemetery.

Irene Beirne (née Coyle), Corbooley, Knockcroghery, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, October 5, of Irene Beirne (née Coyle), Corbooley, Knockcroghery, Roscommon and formerly of Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Beloved mother of the late Sinéad and sister of the late Tommy and Vera. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Michael, daughters Tracy, Cathríona and Lisa, son Michéal, grandson Nathan, brother Jack, sisters Mary, Theresa and Dina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, October 8 to St Patrick’s Church, Knockcroghery arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gailey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation. House private on Tuesday morning please. For those attending the family home, there will be a shuttle bus service available from the Clay pipe car park in Knockcroghery village.

Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, October 4, of Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Tommy, Liam, Donal, John, Theresa, Ann and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 8 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish with burial in new cemetery, Drumlish. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Asthma Society. House private please.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie