Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - evening

Patrick Noel McGann, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, and peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, August 4 of Patrick Noel McGann, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tess and Patrick. Sadly missed by his brother Pearse, his wife Catherine, his daughters Sarah and Alison, his son Adam and Adam's mother Catherine, his immediate family and circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Thursday, August 8 from 5.30pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday morning, August 9 to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the ICU unit at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, care of Glennon's Funeral Directors. House strictly private.



Kathleen Reilly (née Keegan), Corrick, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, August 5 of Kathleen Reilly (née Keegan), Corrick, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Tommie, parents Francis and Rose Anne, brothers Sean, Frank, Dan, Bartley & sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary Slevin (New York), Rosemary Keegan (Ballinasloe), sisters-in-law Mollie Keegan & Margaret Dolan, brothers-in-law Felix & John. Beloved by her many nieces, nephews, friends & family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home N39R773 on Thursday, August 8 from 3-8pm with Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Friday morning, August 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnacliffe Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Cochlear Transplant Unit, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.



Lorraine Fitzmaurice (née Dunham), Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, August 5 of Lorraine Fitzmaurice (née Dunham), Abbeyshrule, Longford. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family - husband Martin, adored children Sean, Ellen, Lilly and Molly, mother Christine, sisters Margaret, Christine, Moya and Jayne, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday, August 7 and Thursday, August 8 at her residence from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 9 at 11 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, D6W HY98, at 3.30pm.

Mary Patricia (Paddie) Connellan (née Flynn), Clua House, Tennis Court Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Whitehall, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, August 5 of Mary Patricia (Paddie) Connellan (née Flynn), Clua House, Tennis Court Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Whitehall, Roscommon and late of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her brother Barra. Beloved wife of her dearly devoted husband Michael and much loved mother of Fiona, Patricia and Michael, Paddie will be sadly missed by her grandchildren James, Adam, Katie, Mia and Paddy, her son-in-law James and Patricia's partner Peter, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Denise and Marguerite, nieces and nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Wednesday, August 7 from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, August 8 to St Mel's Cathedral, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private.

Breeda McKnight (née Cahill), The Old Pharmacy, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Sunday, August 4 of Breeda McKnight (née Cahill), The Old Pharmacy, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Niall F. R. and her son Emmet. Loving mother to David, Niall, Mona and Fiona. Sadly missed by her brother Pat, sisters-in law Josie, Addie and her husband Frank (McGrath). Fondly remembered by her sons/daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces,nephews, cousins, carer Raymond and her many friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at The Old Pharmacy, Ballymahon on Wednesday, August 7 from 2pm until 6pm with removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 8 at 12 noon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Zuzana Tomkova, Slovakia / 8 Palace Crescent, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in Galway University Hospital, on Sunday, July 28 of Zuzana Tomkova, 8 Palace Crescent, Longford town and formerly of Slovakia.

Zuzana will be dearly missed by her heart broken family, loving husband Divakar, her darling children Vieara 12yrs, Nisarg 8yrs, Surag 5yrs, Devyani 2yrs and Meha 6 months, parents Michal and Helena, brothers Michal and Stefan, sisters Marea and Bozena, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. Rest in Peace Zuzana.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, (N39KN66) on Tuesday, August 6 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal to arrive St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Wednesday, August 7 for Funeral Mass at 11am.

