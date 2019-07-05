Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 5, 2019 - evening

John (Johnny) Bennett, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence on Friday, July 5 of John (Johnny) Bennett, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Fondly remembered by his nephew Michael Conlon, Michelle, his sister Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his nephew Michael's residence, Main Street, Ballymahon this Sunday afternoon, July 7 from 2pm until 6pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 8 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Special thanks to all those who helped with Johnny's care. The District Nursing Team, Home Help Team, Palliative Care Team and also thanks to Sarah and Philomena.



Sarah Halton (née Hegerty), Rathcor, Granard, Longford / Moydow, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, Athboy, on Friday, July 5 of Sarah Halton (nee Hegerty), Rathcor, Granard, Longford and formerly of Cloncaughfield, Moydow, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband James, brother Johnny and sister Gertie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Anne, Carmel, Mary and Veronica, sons Laurence, Philip and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on Saturday, July 6 from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 7 at 11.30am followed by burial in Mullinalaghta Cemetery.

Rosaleen Earley, Millpark, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, June 29 of Rosaleen Earley, Millpark, Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her brothers Bertie, Aloysius, and sister Georgina. Sadly missed by her nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at The chapel of rest at Lough Erril Private Nursing Mohill this Friday evening, July 5 from 6pm until 7.30pm with removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Drumsna arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 6 at 12 noon with burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to The North West Hospice. May her gentle soul rest in God’s loving peace

Gwen Gould (née Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, June 23 of Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community, who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould. May She Rest in Peace.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie