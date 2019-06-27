Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 27, 2019

Margaret Peggy Reynolds (née Nally), Stags Head, Ballinalee, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff and nurses at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, surrounded by her devoted family in her 94th year, on Wednesday, June 26 of Margaret, Peggy Reynolds (Nally), Stags Head, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Ballymahon.

Predeceased by her husband Dessie, brothers Frank and Leo Nally, son-in-law Eugene Lennon. Sadly missed by her loving family Irene, Jerome, Bernie, Dessie, Kathleen, Dolores and Alan, her sister Dolores Claffey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Templemichael, Glebe Longford, Eircode N39XE92, on Thursday, June 27 from 3pm to 7pm and at her residence from 8:30pm to 10pm. Removal on Friday, June 28 to arrive at Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St James' Cemetery, Clonbroney. House private on Friday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Residence Comfort Fund c/o Gorman and Fox, Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.



Michael Stokes, 51 Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in St James' Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, June 25 of Michael Stokes, 51 Springlawn, Longford town.

Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Michael and Joe, daughter Lisa, his brothers Willie, Martin, Gerry, Patrick and Steve, sisters Winnie, Ellen, Ann, Julie and Brigie, daughters-in-law Tilda and Clare, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing this Thursday, June 27 in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford from 3pm arriving to St Mel's Cathedral for 7pm prayers. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 28 at 11am with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

JJ (John Joe) Maguire, formerly of, Deanscurragh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, June 25 of JJ (John Joe) Maguire (ex CIE), formerly of Deanscurragh, Longford.

Predeceased by his loving wife Maisie, sister Evelyn, brothers Michael and Canon Peter. J.J. will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family daughters Edel and Fiona, sons Tom, Edwin and Desie, brother Tom, sister Angela, brothers-in- law Patsy and Eamon, sister-in-law Mary, daughters in Colette and Bernie, sons-in-law Johnny and Gerry, grandchildren Ian, Evelyn, Fiona, Mikey, Harry, Conn, Hugh, Fionn, Darragh, Ellen, Jude and Alec, nieces, nephews, relatives, loving carers Mary, Florence, Adrianna and Maddie and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, June 27 to arrive to St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Maureen Reilly (née McEvoy), Bristol England and late of Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, June 14 of Maureen Reilly (nee Mc Evoy) Bristol, England and late of Lislea, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny, parents, brothers, sisters and niece. Loving mother of Jackie, Annmarie, Brenda and son PJ, sons-in-law Andrew and Martin, grandchildren Martha and Harvey, brothers Ned, Frank, Brendan and Mel, sisters Kathleen and Rose, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 27 at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe with burial in adjoining cemetery. Any enquiries to Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee, 087 234 6382.

Seamus Kilbride, Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 23 of Seamus Kilbride, Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Granard, Co Longford and Roadstone.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (née Leonard), sons Leonard, Shay, Peter, Brian & David, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues and friends, especially those in the Irish Tug of War Association. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, June 27 from 3pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday, June 28 at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Ireland.

Leo Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of nurses and staff at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, June 24 of Leo Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by his brothers and sister; sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Removal to Carniska Church on Thursday, June 27 for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Lisaonuffy Cemetery.

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Thursday, June 20 of Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Bernard (Bertie), predeceased by her brothers John, Fr. Jim and sister Vera, sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Mary Ingoldsby, brothers Desmond and Vincent, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Deirdre, Thomas, Claire and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, June 27 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

Seamus McMahon, of Big Tom & The Mainliners Showband, Castleblayney, Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, June 26 of Seamus Mc Mahon, Castleblayney and of Big Tom & The Mainliners Showband.

Seamus, predeceased by his wife Patrica (nee Clerkin), parents Mary-Alice and Henry and his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters Fionna and Maressa, sons in-law Roberto and Andrew, grandchildren Tori, Jamie and Kristyn, sister Mary (McSkeane), brother Henry, brother-in-law Peter, sisters-in-law Patrica and Esther, nieces, nephews, grand nieces & nephews, his Mainliners Family and a wide circle of friends. May Seamus's Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at Ward's Funeral Home, Castleblayney, on Thursday, June 27 from 4pm until 9pm and again on Friday, June 28 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral leaving from Ward's Funeral Home, Castleblayney, on Saturday morning, June 29 at 10.45am, proceeding on foot, to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Castleblayney, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private family burial. Funeral Home private to Family on Saturday morning only, please.

