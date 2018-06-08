Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 8, 2018

Baby Annie Dinnegan, 18 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 5 of Baby Annie Dinnegan, 18 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford (Little Annie born May 11, 2018 - died June 5, 2018). Baby Annie will be forever remembered by her loving family, her heart broken parents Jamie and Teresa, sister Connie, grandparents Bruce and Teresa Dinnegan, William and Teresa Stokes, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A little flower lent not given, to bud on earth and bloom in heaven.

Mass of the Angels on Friday, June 8 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please.

Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family and friends, on Saturday, June 2 of Denis McMonagle (McMonicle), Loughill, Limerick / Longford. Beloved husband of Siobhan. Loved and remembered by his sisters Margaret and Laura, brothers Sean, Seamus, and Edward, aunts Kitty Conway (Longford) and May Friel (Donegal), uncle, Geordie McMonagle (Donegal) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden, Co Limerick, on Friday evening, June 8, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 9 at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Loughill, Co Limerick. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Glin, Co Limerick.

Thomas Alexander Snr, Killyfassey, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 5 of Thomas Alexander (Snr), Killyfassey, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Alex and loving father of Amanda, Barbara, Thomas and Brian and his twelve adored grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Brian and Hugh, his daughters-in-law Heather and Fiona, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Resting at the family home on Friday, June 8 from 5pm to 9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from the family home on Saturday, June 9 for Funeral Service in St. Bride's Parish Church, Mountnugent at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Cavan General Hospital c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan or any family member. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie