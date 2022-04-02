PROPERTY: Take a look around this stunning large home in Midlands now on the market

If you have a story, a photo or video to send us for the Longford Leader website or newspapers, please contact our editorial team on 043 33 45241. Or you can email news@longfordleader.ie at any time.
Longford Leader
https://www.longfordleader.ie/section/1238/advertise-with-us
Search
03 Apr 2022
Please allow ads as they help fund our trusted local news content.
Kindly add us to your ad blocker whitelist.
If you want further access to Ireland's best local journalism, consider contributing and/or subscribing to our free daily Newsletter .
Support our mission and join our community now.
Reporter:
Reporter
02 Apr 2022 12:01 PM
A stunning large home in the midlands is now on the market.
Located near Edenderry, Co Offaly the house boasts seven bedrooms and six bathrooms and is on the market for a cool €575,000.
CLICK ON NEXT TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THIS STUNNING HOME