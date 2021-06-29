PICTURES | Complete contents of elegant and stunning Longford property go under the hammer

Family run, Cavan-based auction house, Victor Mee Auctions has announced the June Decorative Interiors Sale due to take place online on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 & 30.

This sale will offer bidders the chance to take home items from some of the auction house’s most respected clients, as well as the complete contents of St Alban's House, Abbeycarton, Longford and Laragh House, Dundalk.

The June Decorative Interiors Sale is due to attract bidders from around the world due to its diverse range of over 1,200 interiors pieces that include art, decorative interiors, garden, antique furniture and militaria.

St Alban's House on Battery Road Longford, is the dwelling in which many of the militaria lots have been sourced from. Formerly a road of artillery and cavalry barracks, houses including St Alban’s, were later built in the garrison town for army officers in 1860. St Alban’s was later bought in 2000 and underwent a complete revamp, however maintained its original features and much of its original contents, many of which will be available to bidders in Victor Mee Auctions’ upcoming June sale.

Laragh House, situated immediately adjacent to Dundalk town centre, dates back to the Victorian era and would have been known as a gentleman’s townhouse. Like St Alban’s, Laragh House has also held on to its character and contents over many years and has been refurbished to give a near-perfect example of a charming period home. The exquisite interior design throughout from the reception hall to the dining room and bedrooms includes a charming and sophisticated range of decorative interiors pieces, all of which will be hitting the auction block as part for the June Decorative Interiors Sale.



Commenting on the upcoming June Decorative Interiors Sale, auctioneer Victor Mee said, “We are delighted to announce our latest decorative interiors sale. For many years we have been trusted to provide homes for one-of-a-kind interiors pieces from a collection of impressive properties throughout Ireland, and to have two fantastic houses included in one sale is very exciting for our team. The vast array of contents within these properties is astounding and we are certain that interiors lovers will feel completely spoilt for choice.”