Fancy owning a project property? Unfinished house with stunning views for only €35,000

A substantial, unfinished property with views of the unspoilt and spectacular scenery of rural Co Kilkenny is among the properties listed for an online auction.

The 250 square metre four-bed house in the townland of Brownstown, near Tullogher village, will go to auction on the Youbid.ie site on May 27 with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €35,000.

Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next property

It is situated on a generous and elevated site of almost half a hectare (circa. 1.2 acres) about 3km from Tullogher village and only 6km from nearby New Ross. Both Kilkenny and Waterford cities are a little over half an hour away and access to the M9 motorway is 12km away at Junction 11 Mullinavat.

The house is currently a bare concrete block shell with unfinished roof and floor timbers. When finished it will offer a spacious family home in very scenic countryside with remarkable native woodlands nearby.

The properties for the May 27 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie.