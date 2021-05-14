SNAP UP A BARGAIN: Take the trip to Tipp for this ivy-clad cottage

This derelict cottage in need of renovation is going under the hammer at the BidX1 auction on May 16.

It has a guide price of €50,000.

The property is located in Templemore in Co Tipperary.

There are gardens to the front and rear with off street parking.

The property is accessed via the R501 approximately 1km south west of the town centre.

Local amenities include Garda Síochána College, Templemore Golf Club, Lidl along with a host of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport in the area includes the R501, Templemore Train Station with regular Bus Éireann routes available in neighbouring Thurles.