PROPERTY WATCH: Picturesque family home oozing traditional charm attracting online attention

Described by the auctioneer as one of the "landmark properties" in one of Ireland's heritage towns, this stunning four-bedroom residence is new to the market.

Superbly located on a large 1.5 acre site in the town of Abbeyleix, Co Laois, Sika Lodge is listed on Daft.ie with an asking price of €390,000 and has garnered considerable interest online with more than 10,000 views at the time of publishing.

With a beautiful stone facade, decorative bargeboards and brick reveals, this property offers traditional charm with the highest of modern standards.

The accommodation includes four large bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, a full bathroom and a utility room.

The auctioneer says that this beautiful home "epitomises all that is synonymous with the Abbeyleix style".

This stunning property is listed with a price tag of €390,000.