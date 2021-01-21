Longford based Midland Energy Consultants is one of Ireland’s longest serving BER assessment firms

Midland Energy Consultants and its team of assessors made up of Cian Brady, John Ryan, Daniel Keenan and Michael Coyle are one of Ireland’s largest and longest serving BER assessment firms who have been in business for over 11 years.

Fully trained and SEAI registered to carry out all Domestic & Commercial BER certificates, Display Energy certificates and SEAI registered Technical advisors which provides a unique one stop shop for all you BER and Energy advice requirements.

Your partner in BER, Part L & NZEB Compliance

Midland Energy Consultants can assist you in coming up with a specification for your new residential or commercial building to reach whatever standard you wish, be it Part L compliance, NZEB or Passive House. We provide a seamless solution from building design stage right through to certification of the completed building.

We cater for one off builds to entire housing developments and commercial campuses. If you already have your design or the building has been completed, we can assess it for Part L compliance and publish the BER cert.



SEAI Heat Pump Technical Assessment

Since April 2018, SEAI have been offering grants for installing heat pumps in homes. They are no longer offering grants for boilers as they burn fossil fuels.

As part of the heat pump grant application process a homeowner must have a Technical Assessment carried out on their home by a SEAI registered Technical advisor. At Midland Energy Consultants we have a number of SEAI registered Technical Advisors ready to assist you with the grant application process.

If you are a homeowner or landlord and are thinking of upgrading your heating system, SEAI will offer you a grant of €3,500 to install a Heat pump. These grants are for existing houses only and it must have been built before 2011.



SEAI offer a grant of €200 towards the Technical Assessment which is only payable if you install the heat pump.

HEAT Pump Grant amounts

Air Tightness Solutions

We offer the following Air Tightness Solutions for residential dwellings:

Air Tightness Testing

Draught Detection Testing

Installation of Air Tightness Membranes

Air Tightness Testing

Under the new building regulations, all new houses require an air tightness test. The aim of air tightness testing is to measure the flow of air within a building and identify areas that are experiencing heat loss. Improving the air tightness of a building is one of the most cost effective ways of improving energy efficiency.

Draught Detection Testing

If your home is draughty, you could be losing up to 30% of heat through these draughts. The draughts are caused by gaps and cracks in the building fabric and are most likely out of sight. We offers draught detection service, which identifies draughts and outlines solutions on how address them.



Thermal Imaging

Thermal Imaging technology identifies weaknesses not visible to the naked eye. In a building envelope, thermal imaging surveys can help identify energy loss (heat in winter, cold in summer) due to poor insulation. This can apply to old homes as well as new. When such problems have been recognised then a suitable solution can be

identified.

Benefits of Thermal Imaging

Enables us the ability to see things that are not visible to the naked eye Highlights the extent at which the heat is lost Identifies defects that are present that are not visible

Thermal Imaging Surveys are fast and focused. Once armed with the report, decisions can be made on the corrective action to be taken, maximising time and money!

Common defects found by Thermal Imaging

Insulation defects in roofs and floors Defects in underfloor heating and radiators – leaks / blockages. Air leakage around penetrations (pipes etc.) in building envelope and Cold Bridging. Thermal imaging is non-intrusive. Being able to identify abnormalities and potential problems without having to tear down a wall, shut down a process, or put a person in harms way is a great asset.

For more information contact ;

Midland Energy Consultants

Cian Brady

Block C, N4 Axis Centre,

Longford, Co. Longford.

087 6447828

