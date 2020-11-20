PROPERTY WATCH: Charming holiday home set beside a golf course going under the hammer for €30k

This charming two-bedroom cottage set in a tranquil holiday development in East Clare is going under the digital hammer early next month with a seriously low guide price.

Located within East Clare Holiday Village at Coolreagh, Bodyke, Co Clare, this relaxing base is only a five-minute walk from the tourist and family-friendly 18-hole championship East Clare Golf Course.

The detached two-storey residence sits beneath a pitched roof and extends to approximately 1,152 sq/ft, comprising of two bedrooms, a bathroom, open plan kitchen/dining and living room area.

The potential proprietor will have access to the surrounding communal gardens.

The property has planning permission for short term letting, is subject to a legacy lease and to a rent pooling scheme.

Bodyke is located approximately 37km north of Limerick City and approximately 32km east of Ennis town.

The subject property is situated within the East Clare Golf Village accessed via the R352. Local amenities in nearby Scariff (7km east) include Centra Scarriff, The Garden Cafe, Treacys Service Station, Scariff Public Library along with a range of cafés and restaurants. Transport links include the R352, R461 and Bus Eireann service 346.

For sale by auction on Wednesday, December 9, the property is listed with a guide price of €30,000.

